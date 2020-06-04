Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini For Latest Video

Fitness model Lexi Kai posted a scintillating video that focused on her curvy backside for her latest Instagram post. She wore a tiny gold bikini with thong bottoms, and offered fans several different angles of her jaw-dropping booty and generous assets.

The 23-year-old was filmed outside next to an ivy-covered wall in a minuscule bathing suit from Fashion Nova. Lexi struck several poses that showed off her curvaceous figure, as the song “Eleven” by Khalid played over the clip. The model wore her long blond hair down and it appeared to be damp. She started the video with her back to the camera, but turned her head to flash a giant smile. This gave viewers a clear shot of her defined derriere which was barely covered by her high-waist gold thong bottoms.

Lexi shook her backside a couple times and then turned to the side. She maintained eye-contact with the lens the entire time. There were a few quick cuts in the video, and then the Colorado native was once again filmed from behind. This time she swung her hair around, which fully showed her bronzed skin. The next shot saw the model walk towards the camera. Her small top was on display as fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage and toned stomach. They also could see the front of her bottoms which showcased her athletic legs. The video ended by zooming in on Lexi’s booty several more times. In her caption she mentioned the song and tagged the popular fashion retailer.

The spicy vid caught the attention of her 746,000 Instagram followers and more than 3,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Lexi received over 300 comments as her replies were flooded with fire and heart emoji. Followers and fellow models left compliments in the comment section.

“Wow gorgeous you are looking sooo sexy,” an Instagram model from Canada wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful my girl,” model Kriss Bashkirova replied while adding an angel emoji.

“Love the views front and rear,” an admirer commented.

“Luv me sum Lexi! Wooooooooooo!” an excited follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Lexi showed off her killer curves in a small multi-colored bikini. In the five-photo set she was photographed sitting on a lounge chair soaking up some sun. The criss-cross swimsuit, which was also from Fashion Nova, had a strapless top with ropes connecting the two pieces. This highlighted her ample assets and toned figure. That post had over 8,000 likes and 350 comments from her fans.