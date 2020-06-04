Brazilian Fitness Model Caroline de Campos Flaunts Chiseled Physique In New Video

Caroline de Campos showed off her chiseled physique to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 4, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself clad in a skimpy workout set.

The video showed Campos — a Brazilian-born fitness model and two-time WBFF Bikini champion, according to her Instagram bio — striking different poses while promoting a Bang Energy drink. The clip began by showing her doing a lower body exercise, which consisted of kicking the right leg out wide to the side and landing in a squat. She was then seen drinking from a can of Bang Energy’s Meltdown Keto drink, which she was promoting in this specific post.

Campos put a tight band around her thighs as she began to do a series of jump squats and other leg exercises. At the end, Campos was captured leaning against the back of a couch as she shot a seductive glance at the camera. The clip was shot in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Campos rocked a pair of white tight shorts that sat a few inches below her bellybutton. The hemlines cut short just after her hips, leaving her strong quads on full display. The garment was made of a stretchy fabric that clung closely to her hips, exposing her taut abs.

On her upper body, Campos had on a matching sports bra that boasted Bang Energy’s logo in pink and purple across the chest. It had strong straps that went over her shoulders. The bra had a thick band at the bottom that expanded past her sternum, leaved her waist exposed. The top appeared to be sturdy, fit for the exercises she did in the video. She completed her style with a pair of white tennis shoes.

She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with simple earrings. Campos wore her chestnut-colored hair parted on the left and styled down in soft waves that tumbled around as she moved. She also opted to wear a face full of makeup, which seemingly included dark shadow, liner, mascara, lipgloss and bronzer on her cheekbones.

Within the first two hours, the video had been seen more than 109,000 times, garnering upwards of 1,000 likes and about 170 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Campos on her physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Motivation on peak,” one of her fans wrote.

“Can’t scroll down amazing looks,” replied another user.

“Amazing! Keep it up,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Great video love it,” added a fourth fan.