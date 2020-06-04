Gabrielle Union Reportedly Files Harassment Complaints Against NBC After ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Gabrielle Union reportedly filed complaints against NBC, Simon Cowell, FremantleMedia and Syco Entertainment with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Thursday, six months following her controversial America’s Got Talent exit.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former talent competition judge and attorney Bryan Freedman filed harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaints, which are reportedly often followed by lawsuits. The complaints claim that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy attempted to “silence and intimidate” Union when she spoke out about alleged racism and misogyny on the set of AGT.

“On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming AGT,” the complaint read.

According to the complaint, Telegdy’s actions in contacting Union’s lawyer reportedly violated NBC’s Principles of Business Conduct, which state that workplace investigations must remain confidential.

“Union’s agent was shocked that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment was attempting to threaten and intimidate Union,” the complaint continued, per Deadline. “Union’s agent could not recall another instance in his career when a senior executive at a network had threatened and intimidated an employee during an ongoing workplace investigation.”

Shortly before Union was fired from the television show, she voiced concerns over fellow judge Simon Cowell’s smoking indoors, blackface performers, allegedly racist jokes made by Jay Leno, and more. The complaint went on to say that because Union did not stay silent on these matters, she was deemed “intimidating” and troublesome and was thus wrongfully terminated.

“Based on the preliminary results of the investigator’s findings, it is clear that there are systemic problems on AGT,” the complaint added.

The 38-page complaint has since prompted a right to sue letter.

Union worked as a judge on the popular talent show for only one season before she was terminated on November 22. NBC’s decision caused an uproar in Hollywood as fellow stars like Ariana Grande, Ellen Pompeo, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano and more showed their support for Union.

Last week, Union opened up once more about her time on AGT in an interview with Variety. The 47-year-old mother of one revealed that she felt “isolated” and “othered” when she voiced her concerns about Cowell’s smoking and was ignored. When she brought up Leno’s inappropriate jokes, Union was reportedly only told that they would be edited out, which left her feeling angry.

Later in the interview, the actress and activist expressed that her goal is to create change so that this situation will not happen again.

“My goal is to create the happiest, most high-functioning, inclusive, protected and healthy example of a workplace,” Union said.