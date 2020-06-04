‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Opens Up To Luann de Lesseps About Split From John Mahdessian

Dorinda Medley spoke of their breakup during season 12.

Dorinda Medley will be seen discussing her breakup with John Mahdessian on the June 4 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming show shared by Bravo, Dorinda was seen meeting up with her co-star and friend, Luann de Lesseps, and admitting that she believes she needs some time to herself after spending the past seven years with the dry cleaning businessman.

“You never wanna be a bad person when you leave something,” she explained to her co-star. “You always wanna be good. My mother always says, ‘Leave a party the best person.'”

According to Luann, she believes that Dorinda feels bad for John and doesn’t want to see her make a life-changing decision based upon guilt. Then, as she attempts, unsuccessfully, to open a bottle of wine for the two of them to share, Dorinda breaks down and admits that her breakup from John is quite sad.

“Of course it’s sad. You were together a long time,” Luann agreed.

In a cast confessional, Dorinda is seen explaining to the cameras that because she wants to get through her split in the best way she can, she tries not to communicate with her former partner. However, whenever she does eventually make contact with him, she quickly realizes that their split is real and that John is no longer her partner in life.

“It’s sad. And it’s emotional. And I’m alone again,” Dorinda said.

During an earlier episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda opened up about her terrible split from John before explaining that she simply realized that their relationship was no longer working for her. Although Dorinda still isn’t sure if she ever wants to get married, she told the cameras that she no longer wants to be in a relationship where she sees her partner only on certain days of the week.

Dorinda was also seen chatting with Sonja Morgan during a previous episode of the show and confirmed the breakup to her first.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda recently told Us Weekly magazine that she was feeling “vulnerable” and “scared” and “overwhelmed” during production on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 due to her breakup, a flood that happened at her Berkshires home, and her broken rib.

Dorinda then joked that her Season 12 tagline should have been, “I’m not only reconstructing my house, I’m reconstructing myself.”