Chloe Khan Slays In A Teeny Tiny Bright Green Bikini With Balloons Surrounding Her

Chloe Khan left little to the imagination in a racy little bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday. The stunning model showed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy snap, Chloe looked smoking hot as she wore a bright green bikini. The tiny top could barely contain her massive cleavage as it clung tightly to her chest and showed off her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted chain straps that rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

Chloe sat on her knees as she posed in front of a mirror in a hallway with tan carpet. She placed one hand on her hip as the other held her phone to snap the selfie. She arched her back slightly while wearing a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the shot, multiple balloons were seen floating behind her.

Chloe wore her dark hair parted to the side. She had the long locks styled in loose strands that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous face of makeup for the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with dark lipstick.

Chloe’s over 2 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 23,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 640 messages.

“You look beautiful babe,” one follower wrote.

“Pretty girl,” another declared.

“Good luck beauty lady your body are true brilliant,” a third comment read.

“YOU ABSOLUTE BABE,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her enviable curves on social media. She’s often seen rocking racy little outfits such as tiny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and scanty tops in her photos.

Most recently, Chloe celebrated her birthday while wearing a tiny pink and white skirt and a plunging crop top to match. That post was also a popular one. It has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.