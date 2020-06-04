Kanye West Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million For The Cause

Rapper, producer and business mogul Kanye West is putting his money where his mouth is with regards to the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the U.S. To date, the 42-year-old has donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams fighting on behalf of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, according to TMZ.

Additionally, West has set up a 529 college savings fund for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, which will cover her tuition in full. Per TMZ, West has also donated to multiple black-owned small businesses in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois — as well as others located around the country — that have been impacted by the continuing unrest.

Protests and demonstrations have been held in every state in the U.S. since they began in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 26 in response to Floyd’s death one day earlier. Floyd — a 46-year-old black man — was killed during an arrest attempt by four MPD officers. One white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, pinning him to the ground as he pleaded for his life and stated that he could not breathe. Floyd eventually became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19 infection, but an autopsy later determined that the virus had no role in his death.

Video footage of the incident quickly spread on the internet, igniting the national outcry. In the ensuing days, Chauvin was charged with murder and the other officers involved in the incident were later brought into custody on charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Meanwhile, Taylor was a 26-year-old black woman and emergency medical worker who was killed in March by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. They had entered her home in plainclothes while serving a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation, however no drugs were found on the premises and the two men at the center of the investigation had already been in custody.

Arbery was a 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot in Georgia back in February after being pursued by three white men. In the wake of the incident, the Glynn County Police Department came under fire for initially failing to arrest the men in question.

According to Complex, other notable music artists have joined West in making significant donations recently. For his part, Drake donated to the National Bail Out fund — a group that provides financial assistance to black mothers and caregivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere, Jay-Z allowed the Arbery family to use his private jet so they could be in attendance for a court hearing in Ahmaud’s case.