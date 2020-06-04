Vegan Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Rocks Sports Bra & Green Hot Pants While Working On Shoulders & Triceps

Anais Zanotti flaunted her flawless physique in her latest Instagram update. She posted a series of workout clips where she demonstrated how her fans could exercise at home and focus on their shoulders and triceps.

The fitness model took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4 to show off her muscular and toned physique. The certified trainer looked in top form as she demonstrated some moves that are key to working out your shoulder and triceps.

Anais sported a pretty sports bra in blue, black, and white. It had a criss-cross back, for additional support, as well as the traditional clasp at the back. Anais showed off her strong shoulders, and arm muscles in the athleisure wear that clung to her lithe frame like a glove.

The social media influencer wore green hot pants with the skimpy top. The high-waist bottoms did not hide her ripped abs and had a pleated detail at the back. Anais flaunted her booty in tight pants as she demonstrated the various moves to her fans.

Anais wore her long brown hair away from her face and this exposed her delicate facial structure. She pulled her tresses into a high ponytail and allowed her wavy hair to cascade down her back. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup for the camera that highlighted her lips and eyes.

The French-born model appeared to be at her home in Kendall, Florida, according to her geotag. She posed in a lush garden with a pool. Anais was surrounded by trees, shrubbery, and a tall fence. Anais seemed relaxed and focused as she completed her exercises on a rubber mat in her idyllic surroundings.

In her caption, she mentioned that the gyms in Miami were still not open to the public. However, she was still continuing with her fitness regime because she needed to take care of herself. She then listed the exercises in the multi-slide post and encouraged her fans to bookmark the post and tag their friends.

As a trainer, Anais takes fitness seriously. She often also promotes her vegan lifestyle to show fans that you can build muscle without eating animal protein. Her fans love interacting with her and she has built a solid following of over 524,000 people. Many of them also liked this specific post and praised her in the comments section.

“Always killing it, aren’t you?” one fan noted her dedication to her exercise routine.

An Instagram user gushed about Anais’ videos.

“Love that you consistently work with the bands. Great workout,” they raved.

A third follower expressed a similar sentiment.

“Love these!” Just saved. Def doing this one!” they thanked Anais.

By focusing on her fitness routines and mindful eating, Anais has successfully targeted the health-conscious audience she wants.