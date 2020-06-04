Trina Gives An On-Air Apology After Referring To Miami Protesters As ‘Animals’

Rapper Trina used her morning show to apologize for the remarks she made about the protests related to the death of George Floyd that have been taking place over the past week.

Following the death of Floyd, the city of Miami joined many communities all over the world to protest his alleged killing, which happened on Monday, May 25. While many of the protests were intended to be peaceful, several of them resulted in violent riots and looting over the past few days.

Trina initially addressed the protests on Wednesday, June 3 during her and Trick Daddy’s 99 Jamz daily show, The Trick & Trina Morning Show, per Hollywood Life. During the show, Trina called the protesters in her home city “animals” and said they needed to be taken off the streets. She also suggested that Miami set a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to further regulate the protests that are taking place. The “Here We Go” artist then said she wouldn’t be in the same situation as many people of color who have been pulled over by the police because she has a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Following her remarks, Trina was bashed online by many social media commenters. Several users suggested the rapper and her music be boycotted because of her comments. After seeing the backlash online, she defended herself on-air during the morning show’s Thursday, June 4 episode.

“I spoke passionately about people destroying our community here in Miami, Florida, Dade County, Liberty City, the inner cities. I’m not trying to take away anything from anyone or anybody that has been harassed or abused by the police,” Trina explained, followed by addressing her “animals” comment.

“I am the Black people. I am Black people. That’s who I’m speaking for, and I’m not going to say Black people are animals. I didn’t say that ‘Hey, my Black people or all of my people.’ I’m not talking to you. Not the protesters that are trying to make a change.”

In addition to her radio comments, Trina shared several Instagram posts that were created to bring Floyd’s death and his alleged killers to the forefront on Wednesday. Prior to their arrests, Trina’s most recent post pushed for the arrests of Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, who were recorded next to Derek Chauvin while he allegedly killed Floyd. Trina also provided a list that her millions of followers can donate to if they wish to help them fund more resources. In another post, she asked her followers to tag black-owned businesses underneath her post as a way to highlight them on her large platform.