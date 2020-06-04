Suzy Cortez Flaunts Muscular Legs And Chiseled Abs At The Gym In A Yellow Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

Suzy Cortez found a spare moment during her workout today to snap a steamy selfie for Instagram that has her followers talking for more reasons than one.

The image was taken in a small gym that had mirrored walls and was filled with several weight machines. The Miss BumBum winner stood with one foot firmly planted on its padded floor while stretching her other leg out on a bench in front of her. She held her cell phone up by her head, effectively hiding her face but capturing her muscular figure in its entirety.

Suzy put the results of her dedicated exercise regimen on display in a bright yellow sports bra that showcased her toned shoulders and arms. It had a scoop neckline that fell low on her chest, flashing an eyeful of cleavage to give the snap a slight seductive vibe. The piece cut off just below her bust, treating her audience to a full look at her chiseled six-pack abs as well.

Suzy also sported a pair of clingy black workout shorts that could have easily been mistaken for bikini bottoms due to their revealing design. The number just barely hit the top of her legs, allowing the Brazilian beauty to show off her sculpted thighs and calves. She teased her followers by tugging down the garment’s thick waistband low on her hips, offering them a better view of her taut tummy and a glimpse at the Lionel Messi tattoo on her pelvis.

To complete her look, the social media star wore a pair of chunky white sneakers, and appeared to have added a set of stud earrings for a hint of bling. Her long, dark tresses were tied in a ponytail to keep them from falling in front of her face as she performed her workout.

Fans of the model certainly seemed impressed with the image, which has earned over 4,500 likes during its first hour of going live. The comments section of the upload was flooded with compliments in both English and Suzy’s native Portuguese. Many expressed their admiration with the use of emoji as well.

This is only one of many photos that Suzy has entertained her 2.2 million Instagram followers with this week. Previously, the model sent pulses racing by showing off her famous booty in a white thong while sitting in front of a mirror and sucking her thumb. That post proved to be another hit, racking up nearly 21,000 likes and 209 comments in less than 24 hours.