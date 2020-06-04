Colombian Fitness Model Alejandra Gil Shows Off Killer Curves In Minuscule Shorts While Holding A Gun

Alejandra Gil gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, June 3, when she posted a couple of sweltering snapshots to her feed that saw her in a racy military-inspired outfit.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Colombian fitness model outdoors in a tree-covered area in front of a rock and barbed-wire fence. The pictures were taken in Colombia, according to the geotag. Gil posed with her back turned toward the camera as she looked over her right shoulder to glance at the onlooker in the first shot. In the second, her gaze was fixed on a point above the photographer. She held a gun in her right hand, which she pointed upwards.

Gil wore a pair of booty shorts that clung to her signature behind, showing off her toned glutes. The black shorts sat high, hugging her muscular midsection. She paired with a crop top featuring short sleeves. It was made of a stretchy fabric that, once again, highlighted her strong physique.

Gil covered her mouth and nose with a camo-print, heavy duty mask. Around her forehead, she wrapped a bandana boasting a different type of camo print. Gil also wore a leg holster with a second gun tucked away. Its straps attached to a black belt around her hips.

In the caption, she told her fans to stay safe and to protect their loved ones. She also announced that she has new content coming soon, and urged her followers to turn on their notifications.

The post has attracted more than 22,400 likes and about 600 comments with half a day of being published. Many of her fans took to the comments section to rave about her outfit.

“Call of Booty,” one of her fans wrote, a reference to the popular videogame Call of Duty..

“Yes this set looks great on you, tomb raider style,” replied another one.

Some others used the occasion to advise Gil to handle the gun with care.

“Take you finger off the trigger if you ain’t shooting nun,” a third one chimed in.

“Finger off the trigger safety first!” added a fourth fan.

Gil often takes to her Instagram account to show off her fit body, particularly her massive booty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she previously posted another image of herself in a skimpy outfit. She wore a sports bra in black with a white elastic on the bottom. The top had thick straps that were placed over her shoulders. Gil wore a pair matching black underwear bottoms that were so tiny, they were barely visible in the shot.