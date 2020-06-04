Nara Ford Gets Cheeky In Neon Green Bikini

Nara Ford flaunted her perky posterior in a scandalous green bikini in her latest Instagram share. The model delighted her 566,000 fans with the smoldering update that added even more heat to her page.

The model posed in front of a pool with sunlight bouncing off the water. As her geotag indicated, she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the weather is currently scorching. Nara faced her backside toward the camera and bent her left leg, with her bare foot raised off the ground. She rested her elbow on her knee and forehead near her hand as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. Her lips were slightly parted and lined with light pink gloss.

The model showcased her enviable figure in a vibrant neon green bikini that made the color in the shot pop. Her bikini top was made of stretchy fabric that fit over her figure and hugged all her curves. A thick band rested along her ribs while its large armholes teased a glimpse of sideboob. The fabric covered most of her back, aside from a small piece. Thanks to its cut, Nara was also able to showcase the tattoos on her arm and under her shoulder.

The bottoms were a classic thong cut. She wore its thin straps pulled over her hips, which helped accentuate her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Only a small piece of triangle fabric covered her booty, and its cheeky cut left her smooth, peachy booty well on display — something that her fans didn’t mind. The model also showed off her muscular legs that had the perfect tan from her day at the pool.

She went minimal on accessories for the sexy, poolside look and wore only a single silver bangle. Nara pulled back her platinum blond tresses in a perky, fountain ponytail and added a few voluminous waves to her mane. She highlighted all of her bold features with a glamorous application of makeup. Her look seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and defined brows.

In her caption, she urged fans to comment “lime” if they liked her swimsuit, adding a green heart emoji to match the color of her suit. Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. It garnered over 4,000 likes and 245 comments in a matter of minutes.

“You look amazing natural beauty,” one follower gushed with a series of red hearts and flames.

“Ur hot and sexy,” another fan pointed out.

Countless others followed the instructions in her caption and commented, “L-I-M-E.”