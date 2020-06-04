Holly Sonders Gets Sassy In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini As She Struts Her Stuff On The Beach

Holly's video was filmed in Cabo San Lucas.

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders showed off her killer curves in a skimpy bikini while enjoying the sun and sand in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She thrilled her Instagram followers by treating them to a video of her voluptuous body in motion that was shot against a backdrop of the sapphire blue ocean.

The 33-year-old fitness model wore a two-piece that featured an eye-catching snakeskin print. The garment was various shades of beige and brown. Some of the earthy tones almost matched the color of Holly’s glowing bronze skin. The tiny triangle cups of her bathing suit top clung to her curvaceous cleavage, which was only being supported by the garment’s string halter ties.

Holly’s matching bottoms featured string ties that were pulled tight around her shapely hips and secured in knotted bows. In the video, the model tugged the strings up high as she walked. This slightly loosened up the front of the garment so that it wasn’t lying flush against her skin.

Holly’s strut was confident and a bit saucy. When she began her trek across the sand, her long, dark hair cascaded over the front of her left shoulder and curled around her breast. After taking a few steps toward the camera, she tossed her glossy tresses back so that they swished behind her.

Holly’s eyes were hidden from view by a pair of over-sized sunglasses. However, she gave her fans a very close look at her lips when she bent over to give the camera an air kiss. She then turned away, flashing a side view of her pert posterior as she sauntered out of frame.

The sandy shore was visible behind Holly. In the distance, rocky mountains overlooked the ocean, and there were a large number of small boats in the water. As indicated by the geotag, Holly’s video was filmed at the Mango Deck Restaurant, Bar & Beach Club in Cabo San Lucas.

Over the span of two hours, Holly’s Instagram followers hit the “like” button on her post over 3,000 times. They also took to the comments section to share their opinions about her video, body, and bikini.

“I’m literally at the gym right now and not leaving til I look like you,” read one response to her post.

“It’s about the hips,” another fan wrote.

“Love the bikini! Gorgeous!” a third commenter enthused.

“So hot Holly,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Holly’s fans never seem to tire of seeing her flaunt her phenomenal bikini body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former golfer was pictured wearing a blue two-piece in another enthusiastically-received Instagram upload.