‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Pink Lingerie

Sarah Harris gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a saucy new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Playboy model was snapped standing in what appeared to be her living room, which was furnished with a white couch and floor lamp, and had a large piece of art hanging on the wall. She popped her hips out to the side to accentuate her hourglass silhouette, and wore a sultry look across her face as she gazed at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare. The geotag on the post labeled her location as the Auckland Domestic Airport — a possible indication that the Kiwi stunner was about to head out on another lavish vacation.

While a trip would surely lead to several new bikini snaps, Sarah’s at-home look for the day was quite a scorcher as well. She was stripped down to a set of strappy, blush pink lingerie that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous physique. The coordinated ensemble included an underwire-style bra with a deep neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Two thin straps fell over her bronzed decolletage to draw further attention to the area, while a set of small cut-outs in the middle of her chest gave the look even more of a seductive vibe.

Sarah’s matching panties were even more risque, providing coverage to only what was necessary of her lower half so as not to violate the social media platform’s no-nudity guidelines. It boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased the model’s curves and sculpted thighs. The number also featured two thin satin waistbands — one that fell low on her hips, and another just below her navel that accentuated her trim waist and sculpted abs.

The blond bombshell wore her hair down and added a dainty pendant necklace to give her scanty look a bit of bling. She also sported a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a pink lipstick, blush, and shimmering highlighter. Sarah also looked to have added eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing blue eyes pop.

The skin-baring snap is only minutes old, but has already been showered with love by many of the model’s adoring fans. As of this writing, it has amassed over 4,600 likes, and dozens of comments and compliments as well.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous figure,” quipped another admirer.

“Queen of all queens,” a third follower remarked.

“You always look great, you are an angel,” added a fourth fan.

Sarah often entertains her fans by sporting skimpy ensembles on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her flaunting major cleavage in a plunging white bikini. That look proved to be another hit, racking up more than 19,000 likes and 445 comments to date.