Mama June Photographed Running On The Beach In A Bathing Suit As She Works To Get Her Health Back On Track

Mama June is working on losing weight and getting healthy.

Earlier this week, Mama June, who’s real name is June Shannon, was photographed running by the ocean at Jensen Beach in Florida alongside her friend Adam Barta. Shannon, who is known for her role in reality television shows like Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot and Toddlers and Tiaras, wore a bathing suit while working out, according to Hollywood Life.

The 40-year-old from McIntyre, Georgia appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled broadly at the camera. She wore a blue and white tankini top and a pair of black bottoms from Dominique’s Surf Shop, located in Jensen Beach. She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. In addition to running, she was also seen doing some yoga and stretches.

Shannon’s physical appearance has changed drastically since the first time she appeared on television. In addition to getting $1o,000 worth of major dental work done, she also shed quite a few pounds. In 2017, she underwent a total body makeover and took on an incredibly different look. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and lost 328 pounds as a result, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Shannon went from an incredible 460 pounds to 132 pounds after the surgery.

However, in the years following, she has regained some of that weight. Shannon is now on a mission to lose a total of 45 pounds and appears to be taking her new weight loss journey very seriously. She’s been spotted out on the beach practicing yoga and staying active multiple times in recent weeks. She is also sponsored by several brands that offer products meant to aid in weight loss, such as BoomBod. This is a weight loss drink meant to be taken as a shot. In an Instagram promotional post that she shared on Wednesday, June 3, she claimed that this product has helped her keep her snacking under control amid her weight loss journey.

“These shots have helped me keep my goals in sight – curbing my cravings & oversnacking, and I always notice the difference in my motivation when they’re part of the routine. Anybody who could use a little help with that too should jump on this round with me because these shots are BOGO free right now!” she wrote.

After Shannon had her first major weight loss, she went through additional surgeries to achieve her dream body. This included $75,000 worth of plastic surgery to remove all of the excess skin she had on her arms, stomach and neck. She also had a tummy tuck, and liposuction.