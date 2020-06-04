Kindly Myers Rocks Red Swimsuit & Shares Cartoon: ‘I’m A Simpson’s Character’

Many fans of Kindly Myers might already think that she is a work of art. An artist literally turned her into one by recreating the blond Playboy model as a Simpson’s character. On Thursday, the influencer shared the artwork in her latest Instagram update, which saw the cartoon rendition of Kindly wearing in a red swimsuit while posing on the beach. She also included the photo the artist used to create the cartoon.

In the original photo, Kindly posed near on the ocean. She did not indicate where she was when the photo was taken, but it looked to a gorgeous day to be at the beach.

Kindly sizzled in a red one-piece bathing suit, which featured a zippered front. She faced the camera as she stood barefoot with one knee slightly bent. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she held one hand on the zipper, which was pulled down to her upper abdomen exposing her cleavage. The swimsuit also had high-cut legs, emphasizing her hips and toned thighs. The color of the swimsuit popped against the blue sky in the background, calling attention to her hourglass shape.

Kindly wore her long, blond tresses parted in the middle and down over her shoulders. Her makeup application looked to include sculpted brows, shimmery eye shadow, eyeliner, and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she appeared to be wearing a nude shade of lipstick. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

In the cartoon rendition of Kindly, the character assumed the same position in the same bathing suit. The character stood on a beach lined with grass and palm trees.

In the post’s caption, Kindly credited and thanked the artist responsible for the cartoon.

Most of Kindly’s fans raved over how sensational she looked in the swimsuit.

“My goodness you are very beautiful lady,” one admirer commented.

“You look so stunning,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

Some fans even had something to say about the art, and of course, the comments were also complimentary.

“You’re even hot as a Simpson character!” joked a third fan.

“A hot Simpson character!” another comment read.

Kindly has a body worthy of showing off, and she does not seem to mind flaunting it in an array of revealing outfits. Not too long go, she showed off her assets in a metallic one-piece swimsuit while sitting outside on a patch of grass.