Bri Teresi Gets Soaking Wet At A Car Wash, Flaunts Curves In Yellow One-Piece

Bri Teresi turned up the heat to the max in a sexy new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she rocked a plunging yellow one-piece as she squeezed a soaking wet rag on her body at a car wash. The look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove Bri’s fans wild.

The photos showed Bri posing in front of a red BMW in Auburn, California, according to the post’s geotag. Behind her, a wall of green vines could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her toned body. She looked ready to soak up as much sun as possible in her bright swimwear.

Bri’s solid yellow one-piece featured halter neck straps and a deep plunging neckline. The low cut did little to contain Bri’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the open back put some sideboob on display.

The soaking wet fabric clung to Bri’s midsection and showed off a bit of her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit featured high cuts and a cheeky backside that exposed her long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Bri did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be sporting a full face of makeup, however, including what looked to be blush, eyeliner, and pink lipstick. Bri wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves.

In the first photo, Bri posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that accentuated her figure as she tugged at the bottom of her swimsuit. In the other hand, she gently squeezed a blue wash rag, allowing the water to drip over her leg.

The second photo showed Bri leaning her head back and popping her chest out as she put even more pressure on the rag. The soapy water poured over her bust. Bri squeezed her arms against her chest, pushing her cleavage out more.

The final photo captured only Bri’s lower body. She turned around to face the car and pressed the rag against the back of her leg. Bri pointed her toes, which elongated her pins and emphasized her round booty.

Bri’s post garnered more than 5,700 likes and nearly 200 comments in just a few hours as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“You are beautiful,” one fan said with a red heart.

“This is fireeee,” another user added.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post last week, she showed off some major sideboob as she rocked a skimpy bikini, which her followers loved.