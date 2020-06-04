YouTube Star Saffron Barker Poses In Cut-Out Crop Top & Ripped Denim Shorts

YouTube sensation Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a black turtleneck crop top that was cut-out across the chest area. The short-sleeved garment looked to have a dragon embroided on the front and displayed her decolletage and midriff. To complete the outfit, she paired the ensemble with ripped denim shorts that fell way above her knees. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a gold heart pendant and an earring that was visible on the right side. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour. The blond beauty sported her long wavy hair down and showed off the small tattoo on her arm.

For her most recent post, Barker — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — took a selfie from a high angle. She looked directly up at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression and showcased a hint of her side profile.

Barker didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, as seen in her recent YouTube videos, she has been quarantining at home with her family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the tags, Barker credited Urban Outfitters for her shorts, Beauty Works for her hair extensions, and NYX Professional Makeup, Morphe, MAC Cosmetics, NARS Cosmetics, and Benefit Cosmetics for her makeup application.

For her caption, she informed followers that every day brings new opportunities for people to be kind.

In the span of three hours, Barker’s post racked up more than 63,200 likes and over 950 comments, proving to be very popular 1.6 million followers.

“You look stunning!!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I love you so much @saffronbarker, you are such an inspiration,” another devotee shared.

“You are so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“OMG, obsessed with that top!! I love your new collection, got my clothes in the post. I’m wearing the cropped hoodie now,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a tiny yellow crop top. She accessorized with the same necklace with the heart pendant, earrings, and aviator sunglasses. The purpose of the post was so she could notify fans that they should watch all the ads on her latest YouTube upload so she could earn and donate money to Black Lives Matter.