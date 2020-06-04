Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Yellow Bodysuit

On Thursday, June 4, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 28-year-old struck a seductive pose in front of a white background. She placed both of her hands on her waist and jutted out her hips. Vicky tilted her head and gave the photographer a sultry look by raising her eyebrows and parting her full lips.

The Instagram star showed off her amazing assets in a figure-hugging yellow bodysuit. The plunging garment left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo, Vicky wore her platinum blond hair down and in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked followers if they had a preference for her wearing the color yellow.

Quite a few of her admirers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“You’re a lovely ray of sunshine in yellow! Radiant! Hope you’re well and keeping safe,” wrote one fan.

“The yellow really suits you,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“It’s so different! I love it!” added a different devotee.

“Actually yes a lot. To me, this look might be one of the best I’ve seen in a while. I just had to comment. But also don’t get it twisted I don’t just comment on anyone’s post but you caught me at a good time,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The tantalizing photo appears to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, Vicky uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut bralette with sheer lace paneling. That provocative post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.