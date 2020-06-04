Demi Rose Shows Off Major Cleavage And Killer Curves In Plunging Black Dress

Internet sensation Demi Rose Mawby sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared a number of sexy photos of herself on Thursday, June 4. The bombshell took to Instagram to post the new content for her 14.1 million followers and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 25-year-old — who is English — was seemingly photographed outdoors on a balcony for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Demi took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She exuded both sexy and unbothered vibes as she sported a pout on her face and kept her eyes closed in most of the images. In one image, she shot her strong glance straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was pulled back into a messy, low-hanging bun while some sidebands fell down around her face.

Demi also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup that both emphasized her natural features and elevated her look. The application appeared to include a full coverage foundation, rosy blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a light pink lipstick, and highlighter.

Still, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention from users, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

Demi opted for a black dress that did not leave much to the imagination. The garment was not only a bit sheer, but it was also quite tight on the model — hugging every bit of her figure. Furthermore, the dress featured a very plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of her cleavage. Also on display were Demi’s legs and thighs, as the dress barely covered her bodacious derriere.

She paired the outfit with a dark-colored denim jacket.

Demi revealed in the post that she was photographed in London, United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the caption, she promoted Capture The Throne Clothing, stating that she was “excited” it’s going live on Friday.

The smoking-hot update was received with a great deal of enthusiasm from her fans, amassing more than 87,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. An additional 780 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful diva,” a second fan added.

“Love you,” a third admirer asserted.

“So fabulous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Demi has taken to Instagram to share a number of sizzling posts of herself lately. On June 3, she stunned her fans with an image of herself in a cut-out dress, per The Inquisitr.