‘British Vogue’ Makes Essential Workers Its July 2020 Cover Stars Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

British Vogue decided to highlight the essential workers who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The publication that’s known for adding celebrities and/or fashion influencers to its cover stories decided to make a change for the July 2020 issue. According to Us Weekly, the magazine featured three London essential workers to share the cover for the month. In the issue, train driver Narguis Harford, supermarket assistant Anisa Omar, and midwife Rachel Millar explain how COVID-19 has affected their jobs over the past few months.
“The July 2020 cover story celebrates the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, and in the face of danger, put on their uniforms and went to work,” Vogue wrote in a statement.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the magazine turns its spotlight on the UK's front-line heroes, and pays thanks to the extraordinary contribution they have made during the pandemic. For this month's special gatefold cover, @Jamie.Hawkesworth photographed three women – including Narguis Horsford, a London Overground train driver – alongside a host of other inspiring key workers, from NHS staff to shopkeepers, teachers and postal workers. See the portfolio in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
During her interview, Harford admitted that her family is concerned for her when she goes to work. While she has worked for London’s transportation system for a decade, she said the new circumstances have caused her to distance herself from her family in order to keep them safe.
“They do worry, especially my grandmother. This has certainly shown us that life is short. And we can’t take anything for granted. I can’t see myself doing anything else,” Harford said.
“After the 8pm clapping fades, I hope the NHS won’t be forgotten.” For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. In east London, Rachel Millar, a community midwife, has been cycling around the borough, attending to soon-to-be and new mothers, delivering babies and assuaging anxieties. Meet Rachel and a host of other inspiring workers – from labour ward co-ordinator Philippa Crisp to the director of vaccine development, Melanie Saville – in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Millar shared how her profession has seen a change since the pandemic began. As a midwife, Millar has been on the front line since the beginning and shared how she appreciates the “free meals” and “8:00 PM claps,” but is fearful of what will happen when essential workers aren’t at the forefront in the media. She said she hopes people will continue to support the National Health Service (NHS) when the news surrounding COVID-19 lessens.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. Millions are waking every morning, saying goodbye to their families and getting on with their day to ensure that the cogs of the country continue to turn. Supermarket assistant Anisa Omar is one such key worker who can be found on the tills in Waitrose, in London’s King’s Cross. “Before the pandemic, my job was not really that big a deal, but now it’s like we’re important,” she tells Vogue. Meet Anisa and a host of other inspiring workers in the new issue, interviewed by British Vogue’s Features Editor @OEMarks, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Omar also appreciated how she’s been treated since coronavirus hit London. Prior to the pandemic, Omar said her position wasn’t something that was revered or deemed important, but she notices now how needed she and her co-workers truly are.
“We have to be here, regardless of what’s happening in the world. It’s more than just a job now,” Omar said.
For the cover, each woman was photographed wearing their uniforms. The simple cover is vastly different from the high-end content the magazine is known for. Months after the pandemic occurred, several magazines asked its cover stars to take their own photos at home. Naomi Campbell recently graced the cover of Essence with her own photos that she creative directed and styled. Ashley Graham also enlisted the help of her husband, Justin Ervin, for help on her Harper’s Bazaar UK shoot for her July 2020 cover story.