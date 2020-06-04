Former ‘Glee’ Producer Defends Lea Michele, Says Other ‘Bad Actors’ Should Be Called Out

A former producer of the television series Glee has defended actress Lea Michele and stated that there were other “bad actors” on the series. This comes after Lea was called out for her reported unsavory behavior on set by former Glee co-stars Samantha Ware and Heather Morris. Consulting Producer Marti Noxon tweeted, and then apparently deleted, several comments about what she personally experienced during production of the series, reported Page Six.

“Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I’m all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women. People in the industry know who I’m talking about. Why aren’t we calling them out?” she tweeted in response to a social media statement by Samantha that detailed what she claimed was a negative experience as a cast member of the Fox series.

Marti followed up her initial statement with a second tweet and shared that women are the first to go “under a bus” and that a lot of males get away with being bullies. She did not name any actors from the series in her first tweets.

Marti later tweeted three separate clarifications regarding her aforementioned deleted statements.

I wish to clarify an earlier statement I made and deleted because it was poorly phrased. When I said “bad actors” in reference to my work on Glee – I was using the word actor as in “people who took bad actions”. I wasn’t referring to anybody on set specifically. — NOX NOX WHO’S WEARING A MASK? (@martinoxon) June 3, 2020

I was on that show for one season, and only part time. By and large the people I met there were wonderful. And the crew was fantastic. But when bullies are allowed to act that way – there is a culture that permits it. That’s all I was saying. Thanks. Stay safe. — NOX NOX WHO’S WEARING A MASK? (@martinoxon) June 3, 2020

The initial backlash against Lea came after the actress tweeted in response to the Black Lives Matter movement on May 29. Samantha took offense to her support and responded in kind on the social media site. She claimed that Lea threatened to defecate in her wig on the set of the series. Samantha portrayed a recurring character named Jane Hayward on the show.

Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce on the series from 2009-2015, also made her own claims against Lea on Twitter after Samantha’s initial statement. She appeared to echo her former co-star’s words, stating that Lea was “unpleasant” to work with. She too believed the actress should be called out for her reported bad behavior.

The Inquisitr had previously reported on Heather’s statements. The actress admitted in her tweet that she did not know what Lea’s beliefs were in regards to race and suggested that people should not make assumptions about it either.

Lea took to Instagram and posted a lengthy missive where she expressed her regret over what reportedly transpired on the set of the hit Fox show in response to Samantha’s accusations on June 3. She asked for forgiveness for her past actions and said she would keep working to better herself so that she could be a real role model for the child she will welcome in a few short months with husband Zandy Reich.