Kylie Jenner Named ‘Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrity Of 2020 Following Debate Over Billionaire Title

Kylie Jenner topped Forbes‘ list of 2020’s highest-paid paid celebrities despite her recent feud with the publication over her billionaire title, according to Entertainment Tonight. The list, which was released on Thursday, ranks the world’s highest-paid celebrities based on annual income.

Forbes reported that Jenner, 22, earned $590 million in the past year, mostly thanks to her deal with Coty, who purchased a 51 percent stake in her cosmetics firm. Jenner sold the stake for $600 million, earning $540 million before taxes.

“While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real–enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time,” the report read.

Jenner’s brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, 42, came in second on the list, having raked in $170 million in the past year from clothing line Yeezy’s sneaker deal with Adidas. The publication estimated his net worth at $1.3 billion.

The remaining eight highest-paid celebrities included Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million), Tyler Perry ($97 million), Neymar ($95.5 million), Howard Stern ($90 million), LeBron James ($88.2 million) and Dwayne Johnson ($87.5 million).

Other notable celebrities on the list included Billie Eilish with $53 million (ranked No. 43), Jerry Seinfeld with $51 million (ranked No. 46), and Lin-Manuel Miranda with $45.5 million (ranked No. 62).

Back in March 2019, Forbes declared Jenner the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, causing a debate on social media about whether the reality star could really be deemed “self-made” given her family background.

Last month, the publication accused Jenner of faking her financial situation. Forbes claimed that the young entrepreneur lied about her company’s earnings for several years with falsified tax returns.

“Taking all this new information into account and factoring in the pandemic, Forbes has recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire,” the magazine stated, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Jenner quickly denied the accusation, claiming that the report included “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions,” as she wrote on Twitter.

Jenner’s attorney, Michael Kump, demanded last week that Forbes retract the article. In a statement, the attorney claimed that the report was filled with “outright lies.”

“It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes,” the statement read.

As of the time of this writing, there has been no word on an official investigation into the matter, though lawyers have warned that Jenner could face legal trouble if the accusations prove to be true.