Abigail Ratchford Rocks Yellow Polka-Dot Bra In Busty New Selfie

Abigail Ratchford delighted her fans with another steamy new upload that saw her in a delicate yellow bra. The sizzling shot was added to her feed moments ago, and it has sent the temperatures of her 9.1 million followers soaring. The upload marked her first photo post since May 26. The model shared the image of a plain black box two days ago as part of Blackout Tuesday and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The hot new snapshot appeared to be taken selfie-style. Abigail posed in the center of the image with her lips slightly parted, staring into the camera with her piercing eyes. The model did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but she seemed to be in her home. Abigail was positioned on a dark-colored chair or couch, and behind her was a window that was covered with white trim and blinds. In her caption, the babe told fans that she was sending everyone some extra love today. She included a yellow heart emoji that matched the color of her bra.

Abigail slipped into a sexy outfit that highlighted her signature curves, and the shot focused on her upper body, from her chest to her forehead. She opted for a revealing yellow bra embroidered with tiny white dots that added a little bit of texture to the fabric. The garment appeared to be constructed of cotton, and its cups were adorned with frills on the edges that exposed a hint of her skin underneath.

The triangular cups of the garment were incredibly small and left ample cleavage well on display. A thin strap stretched across her ribs and seemed to push up her chest even further. Her tresses covered its straps and her bronze arms were also partly visible. She added a silver necklace as her only accessory, but its charm could not be seen since it fell deep into her cleavage.

Abigail styled her jet black locks with a middle part, and loose waves cascaded down her chest. The model completed her look with a striking application of makeup, which appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, a few thick coats of blush, and defined brows. Abigail also wore a light pink gloss on her lips.

The post has attracted plenty of attention from fans, earning over 17,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

“You are incredibly gorgeous,” one follower complimented.

“Send you lots of love back, Abigail,” a second fan wrote alongside a few red hearts.

“So freaking beautiful,” another chimed in.