‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview: Liam & Thomas Brawl On The Rooftop After Baby Beth Reveal

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, June 5 reveals the most-watched episode in the soap opera’s recent history. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) rushed to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that Phoebe Forrester was really their daughter Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). He then battled Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in an epic rooftop fight, per She Knows Soaps.

On August 5, 2019, the sudser made history with its incredible ratings in the women’s 25 to 54-years-old demographic. Not only was it the first time that The Bold and the Beautiful beat every other soap in this key category, but it also had the highest ratings for all daytime series genres during the week of August 5-9.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful’s theme of the week looks at some of the most classic clashes on the sudser. One of the most iconic scenes was the rooftop brawl between Liam and Thomas.

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was the hero when he insisted that Phoebe was Beth. At first, Liam took no notice of the little boy but soon he began to put the pieces of the puzzle together. He then rushed to the baby’s nursery and hauled her out of her crib. Liam was in tears as Beth started babbling, “Dada!” and he confirmed that he was indeed her father.

Hope and Thomas had just tied the knot the previous day. However, they had not consummated their union the night before because Hope wasn’t ready to make love to Thomas. He then brought her to the Forrester Creations building because they were going to leave by helicopter for their honeymoon destination.

Liam raced to the fashion house to tell Hope the truth. He made it in time and started to beat up Thomas, who knew that Hope’s daughter was alive and well. Thomas fought back and the two put on a spectacular battle on the rooftop. The dramatic fight was brilliantly choreographed and showed off a breathtaking panoramic view of sky rises and tall buildings.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas pounds on the door to the office while Liam tells Hope that Beth is alive. pic.twitter.com/VCuG2PjmaN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 5, 2019

Liam finally wrestled Thomas into a chokehold and made him confess that Beth was alive. Hope was shocked and, at first, did not seem to comprehend the magnitude of his words. Thomas took the gap and ran for the helicopter that landed on the helipad. He jumped onto the aircraft and made his way from the scene.

Liam then confirmed that their daughter, Beth, was alive. The two celebrated the news that Beth didn’t die when she was born and had been living with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) since her birth. They joyfully embraced as they contemplated their life and new family now that the truth was out.