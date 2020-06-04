Gwen Singer Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Plunging Bodysuit: ‘The Birds Of Hope Are Everywhere’

Gwen Singer took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to show some skin in a sexy little outfit. The model flashed her incredible figure while sharing a positive and motivating message for her fans in the caption.

In the sultry snaps, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she rocked a dark green bodysuit. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage and flat tummy.

The garment featured long sleeves and hugged her tiny waist tightly. It also fit snugly around her curvy hips, round booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with dangling earrings and a long chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Gwen pushed her hip to the side and looked away from the camera with her hands behind her head. In the second photo, she gave a steamy stare into the lens. The final pic featured her closing her eyes as she wore a slight smirk on her face. In the background of the shots, tons of trees and a cloudy blue sky could be seen.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled her brunette locks in straight strands that fell behind her back.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers immediately began to react to the post, clicking the like button more than 6,100 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“Best outfit ever,” one follower stated.

“This color on you,” remarked another.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Sorry, even if these pictures had sound, I’d be too busy admiring your gorgeous face and stunning body to hear anything around me… Just wow,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has become known for showing off her enviable curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her loyal followers when she posed in a see-through black lace teddy. To date, that snap has garnered more than 35,000 likes and over 490 comments.