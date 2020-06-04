Carson Daly Says His New Baby Girl Has Helped Ease His Anxiety During Quarantine

'It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead,' said Carson Daly.

Carson Daly has long been open and honest about his struggles with anxiety. In a recent interview, he admitted that his anxiety has gotten pretty bad at some points while he and his family have been in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a special highlight in his life is his baby daughter Goldie who he says has helped ease his anxiety during this time, according to People.

Daly has struggled with panic attacks since he was around 10-years-old. He now sees a therapist to help him deal with the condition. Because things have been overwhelming and uncertain during these past few months, he has found himself having to fight to not allow anxiety to take over.

“One minute you feel comfortable and thankful to God that you’re with your kids and that you’re healthy, then the next minute you hear, ‘This is going to go on for three more months,’ and you have a small panic attack,” Daly recalled of some of the fears he has been having throughout this time.

However, instead of giving in to the darkness, Daly has been focused on his many blessings, especially Goldie.

“But Goldie has been a bright spot. It’s fun to be able to wake up and not be like, ‘Oh my God, my life’s upside down,’ but to hold the newborn instead,” the 46-year-old explained.

Daly and his wife Siri welcomed their daughter into their lives at the end of March, just as the coronavirus was reaching its peak. While having a baby during a pandemic was stressful, Goldie has since been a welcome distraction for Daly. Because he is not traveling for work due to being in quarantine, he gets to have unlimited bonding time with the newborn and his other three children, London Rose, Etta Jones, and Jackson James.

Another thing that has helped Daly manage his anxiety during this time is making sure he and his family stick to a routine.

“When I get left with too much time, I start overwhelming myself. It’s called catastrophic thinking and I tend to do that. And for the first two weeks of this pandemic, it felt like vacation, but it was not good. Once we had some structure, that helped,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in 2018 Daly revealed that he had been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. He shared some of the ways that he still manages to find happiness everyday, such as listening to music, having a glass of wine, a great meal, or enjoying a sunny day.