Gia Macool Flaunts Cleavage In Bejeweled Bikini As She Poses By The Ocean

Gia Macool was a vision in her latest Instagram update. The model delighted her fans with a snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot wearing a bejeweled bikini while she posed by the ocean.

Gia’s post consisted of a single picture that saw her sitting on a rock while the waves crashed against the rock behind her. She did not specify what beach she was at, but it looked to be a perfect day to soak up some sun.

The model’s bikini was silver, and it was covered with rhinestones. The top featured tiny, triangle-shaped cups that left plenty of her breasts exposed. Not much of the bottoms could be seen as Gia paired the top with a black mesh sarong around her waist. It was positioned low on her hips, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her chiseled abs.

The photo captured Gia from a slight angle as she faced the camera. She was perched on a rock with her bare feet in the sand. She wore the sarong parted, giving her followers a good look at her toned legs. She ran one hand through her hair as she looked down with a serious expression on her face.

Gia wore her hair with a deep side part. It cascaded over her shoulders in loose curls. Her dark brows framed her eyes, and she appeared to be wearing smokey eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured, and she sported a nude lipstick. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and a sparkly pair of stud earrings.

Gia left a quote about the ocean in the post’s caption.

Many of her fans took time to give the post some love, with several mentioning that she looked like a mermaid.

“Good morning @giamacool you look tropically beautiful for a mermaid on land. Have a safe and healthy day sweetheart,” one Instagram user gushed.

“you look spectacular, you are a great inspiration and you are also beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“Your outward beauty and personality are incomparable,” a third post read.

“the most beautiful woman i have ever seen in my life,” a fourth follower commented.

Gia seems to enjoy modeling an array of apparel. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshot that show her wearing a variety of outfits that range from barely-there lingerie to sexy dresses. Not too long ago, she put her curves on display in a denim romper that featured a plunging a neckline.