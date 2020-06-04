Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Gray Leggings & A Low-Cut Sports Bra

Fitness model Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she showcased her physique in activewear. The photo was captured by LHGFX photography, who Katelyn has worked with numerous times before.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manhattan Beach, California. Katelyn posed on the sand in both snaps, although the background was blurred so that her chiselled physique remained the focal point of the picture.

She rocked an ensemble from Ava Active, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She held a sports drink from BYLT in one hand in the first shot, and posed with the other hand resting on her hip.

Katelyn showcased her physique in a gray sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bra also showed off her sculpted arms and chiselled abs. She paired it with some high-waisted leggings in the same neutral hue, and the leggings clung to every inch of her shapely legs. The first snap was cropped just above her knees, but there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup as she posed.

The second snap was taken from a different perspective, and the blurred ocean was visible in the background, as well as some of the sandy beach where Katelyn was standing. She had pulled her hair up into a ponytail that swayed in the wind as Katelyn took a sip of the beverage, closing her eyes as she did so. Her sculpted figure was on full display in the shot, and she paired the pictures with a motivational caption.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 1,800 likes within just 13 minutes. It also received 161 comments within the same time span from many of her eager fans.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“The fittest girl probably on the internet instagram to be precise,” another fan commented, admiring Katelyn’s physique.

“Such a stunner,” yet another follower commented.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth fan added.

Katelyn loves to flaunt her fit physique in all kinds of outfits. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a sizzling double update in which she rocked a low-cut crop top with puffed sleeves and a feminine floral print, and a matching flowing skirt. The skirt sat low on her hips, accentuating her toned stomach, and Katelyn glowed in the stunning shots.