WWE Rumors: Management Reporedly Doesn’t ‘See Anything’ In Superstar

The WWE roster is stacked with talented performers, but there isn’t enough time on the weekly shows to give all of them substantial storylines. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, by way of Ringside News, developmental star Bronson Reed is one performer who’s an afterthought at the moment. Meltzer revealed that the company doesn’t “see anything in him,” which suggests that he’s failed to convince management that he’s a potential star in the making.

Reed was used in a segment with Karrion Kross on this week’s episode of NXT, but he didn’t come out on top. According to Meltzer, the angle was set up to make Kross look dominant as he gets set to compete against Tommaso Ciampa.

With several NXT stars reportedly set to move to the main roster in the coming weeks, there might be more opportunities for Reed to gain some momentum. The black-and-gold brand’s roster could find itself depleted as a result of the call-ups, which should result in more of the underutilized talents receiving some focus from management.

It’s also worth noting that Reed is a recent addition to the WWE roster. The Australian superstar signed with the company in 2019, so chances are he’s viewed as a long-term project. While it’s not uncommon for NXT stars to be given instant momentum upon signing with the company, many of them are developed over time.

Reed has been trying to discover his character since joining WWE. During his early days on the black-and-gold brand, he wrestled under his real name, Jermaine Haley. He adopted his current moniker a few months later, just in time for making his televised debut in the 2019 Breakout Tournament, where he made it to the quarter finals, losing to Cameron Grimes in the process.

Reed has primarily served as an enhancement talent since then. He was featured in a segment earlier this year where he was attacked by The Undisputed Era, which led to him losing a match to Roderick Strong. The opponents he has lost to have been superstars who are held in high regard by the company, meaning that he hasn’t been hurt too much in defeat so far.

Prior to joining WWE, Reed competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH as Jonah Rock, where he was a member of The Mighty Don’t Kneel stable. His teammates from that faction — Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink — also joined WWE, where they currently compete on the Monday Night Raw brand.