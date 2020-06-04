Eden Levine Rocks A Minuscule Bandeau Bikini In Sizzling Poolside Throwback Snap

Eden Levine steamed up her Instagram page yesterday with a stunning throwback snap that has quickly become a favorite among her thousands of fans. The shot captured her showing off her bodacious curves in a skimpy bikini while enjoying a relaxing day by the pool.

In the photo, Eden was snapped sitting on the edge of the stone pool deck with a gorgeous view of the refreshing turquoise water behind her. She leaned back slightly and rested one of her toned arms across her forehead to provide some shade from the bright golden rays of the sun.

The model looked as stunning as ever as she lounged outside in a strapless orange bikini. The set included a bandeau top that showed off her toned shoulders and features a sexy cutout detail in the middle of its cups. It fell low on her chest and wrapped tight around her bust, making for an ample display of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

Eden’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The skimpy garment showcased her sculpted thighs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her taut tummy and abs.

To accessorize her pool day ensemble, the Salvadorian beauty sported coordinated bracelet and necklace set that was made of red and gold beads. She tied her brunette tresses in a messy bun to keep the back of her neck cool, and sported a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick and lip liner, red blush, and a thick coat of mascara on her long eyelashes.

Eden did not provide any context as to when or where the photo was taken, but that didn’t stop her 1.9 million followers from showering the post with love. It has accrued nearly 9,000 likes during its first 24 hours on her feed, as well as dozens of compliments for her stunning display.

“You look so stunning,” one person wrote.

Another user called Eden a “wonderful goddess.”

“You’re the best part of my timeline,” a third follower remarked.

“Just beautiful!” added a fourth fan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_IhJJynuFs/

Eden often entertains her followers by showing off her figure in racy swimwear. She recently tantalized them again in a sexy red monokini that left very little to the imagination. That look proved to be another hit, racking up more than 13,000 likes and 398 comments to date.