Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Of Her Parents On What Would Be Their 28th Wedding Anniversary

Bindi Irwin’s most recent post has her and her fans feeling all the feels. The newly married star took to her Instagram account a few hours ago to celebrate what would be her mother and father’s 28th wedding anniversary.

The sweet throwback shot captured the couple posing together outside. Both Steve and Terri Irwin were all smiles for the camera, and Steve wrapped his arm around his wife. The “Crocodile Hunter,” who passed away on September 4, 2006, after his heart was pierced by a stingray barb, wore his typical zoo attire with a button-down shirt. The piece appeared to have a light green hue and pockets on the chest. His golden blond tresses were worn with a middle part, and sunlight beamed off the top of his head.

Terri sported a white tank top that helped accentuate her bronzed skin. On her lower half, she wore a light-colored garment, but because of the angle that the photo was snapped, it was unclear if they were shorts or pants. Terri held a kangaroo in her arms. The adorable creature appeared to be wrapped in Terri’s button-down that matched Steve’s. She pulled her brunette tresses in a low ponytail and her bangs swept across her forehead. The mother of two opted to remain makeup-free in the image.

To go along with the sweet shot, Bindi penned a heartfelt caption that paid tribute to her parents.

“Mum & Dad,‬ Happy Anniversary.‬ There are no words to describe how much I love you both. Thank you for teaching me and Robert the meaning of unconditional love,” she wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji at the end of her words.

The post has only been live on Bindi’s page for about five hours, but that has not stopped her 3.5 million fans from showing their love. So far, the post has accrued over 189,000 likes and well over 700 comments, and that number has been steadily climbing. Most of Bindi’s fans commented on the shot to rave over the cute couple, while countless others simply commented with emoji.

“You and Robert come from a lineage of love. That’s a such a beautiful thing… a rare gift. Cheers to Terri and Steve’s timeless love and their immeasurable impact on this world,” one follower commented alongside a series of emoji.

“Happy anniversary to the greatest conservation power couple the world has ever seen. Missing your dad every day!” a second follower added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bindi wed her longtime partner, Chandler Powell, in March. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant opted to keep her last name out of respect to her late father, noting that it makes her feel closer to him.