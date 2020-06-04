Monica Huldt Flaunts Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Sexy Pink & White ‘Cotton Candy’ Bikini

Monica Huldt left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload. The Swedish model flashed all of her curves while revealing that her racy ensemble looked like cotton candy.

In the sexy snap, Monica rocked a pink and white tie-dye bikini. The top boasted clear straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight and showcased her eye-popping cleavage.

She paired the skimpy garment with some matching bikini bottoms that hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly while exposing her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Monica posed outside as she placed both of her hands behind her head. She pushed one hip to the side and bent her knee as she arched her back slightly and gave a sexy smirk into the camera. In the background of the shot, tons of green foliage could be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back as she pushed the sides of her mane away from her face.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Monica’s 660,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Beautiful! My Love,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” declared another.

“So wonderful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re so perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her flawless physique in racy ensembles online. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tiny lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a yellow thong bathing suit while enjoying a day at the swimming pool. To date, that pic has raked in more than 6,600 likes and over 120 comments.