Jessika Gotti Flashes Her Insane Curves In A Neon See-Through Lingerie Set: ‘Good Morning Sunshine’

Jessika Gotti returned to Instagram on Thursday morning to share yet another revealing snapshot with her adoring fans. The hot model flashed her insane curves while wishing her followers a good morning.

In the sexy shot, Jessika looked smoking hot as she rocked a neon lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted white see-through material with neon yellow trim. The garment flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a pair of matching yellow panties that rested high on her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist, a pair of tiny earrings, and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Jessika posed in front of a bed made up with a gray blanket. She pushed her hip out as she gave a steamy look into the camera. She had one hand resting behind her back while the other tugged at her panties.

She wore her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail on top of her head. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with nude lip gloss.

Jessika’s 649,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 3,400 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Very very pretty,” one follower stated.

“Love all the new outfits you’ve been modeling,” another wrote.

You’re so hot it’s ridiculous!!!” a third social media user declared.

“One of the prettiest angels on earth,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure for her online posts. She’s seen sporting scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a see-through black bathing suit. To date, that snap has earned more than 7,300 likes and over 630 comments.