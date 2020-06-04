Mary Pat Gleason Dead, Prolific Character Actress Known For ‘Mom’ & ‘Friends’ Dies At 70

The prolific actress logged more than 170 credits in a career that spanned nearly 40 years.

Mary Pat Gleason has died. The instantly recognizable, prolific character actress with more than 170 acting credits in television and film passed away at age 70 following a battle with uterine cancer, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Gleason’s nephew, John Brostrom, told the outlet that his aunt had a recurrence of uterine cancer after initially beating the disease five years ago. When cancer returned, Gleason spent a month in the hospital and was taken to a therapy facility just as the coronavirus pandemic started. In April, Gleason was moved to a friend’s home where she spent the last five weeks of her life.

Gleason’s death was announced online on her Facebook page by actor Ron Fassier, who described her as “one of the dearest and sweetest people” he ever knew, per Entertainment Weekly Fassier pointed to Gleason’s impressive 174 IMDB credits and noted that she one unreleased film still to come (Pencil Town). The late actress was described as “caring” and “funny” by her longtime friend.

The beloved actress is survived by a “large, loving extended family,” her nephew said.

Gleason’s Acting Credits Include Roles In Mom, Friends, And Hit Movies

Gleason made her screen debut in an episode of NBC soap Texas in 1982. She later won a daytime Emmy for her work as a writer for the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, where she also played Jane Hogan in the mid-1980s.

Some of Gleason’s most memorable acting roles include French teacher Madame Oeuf on Saved by the Bell, elementary school teacher Mrs. Butters on Desperate Housewives, and a homeless woman, Sally, on Will & Grace. She also played Nurse Sizemore in the classic Friends episode “The One With George Stephanopoulos.”

In one of her most memorable roles, the busy actress also played the character Mary in a long-standing recurring part on the CBS sitcom Mom. Mary, a member of Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) Alcoholics Anonymous group, was killed off in a season 7 episode in 2019 when her character died suddenly during an AA meeting.

Some of Gleason’s other TV appearances included roles on Highway to Heaven, Night Court, Blossom, ER, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, Life In Pieces, and American Housewife.

On the big screen, Gleason turned up in the films Basic Instinct, Bruce Almighty, 13 Going on 30, and A Cinderella Story, where she played diner waitress Eleanor.

She Was Beloved By Her Co-Stars

On Instagram, Mom star Allison Janney paid tribute to her late co-star, describing Gleason as “a part of our Mom family.” The actress noted that Gleason was one of the cast’s favorite guest stars.

Other Mom stars, including Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, and Mimi Kennedy, also paid tribute to Gleason, according to Newsweek. Pressly wrote that she had a deep connection with Gleason and that sometimes the two of them would get choked up when they had conversations.

Hall recalled that Gleason was in the first episode she ever shot of Mom and that she “loved” every time she returned to the CBS show to play Mary.

Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason. I had the honor of working with Mary Pat in “Pencil Town” last year. It was truly an honor to be in her presence. Thank You for the conversations and the words of encouragement. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lh8CQbdbUi — George Steeves (@georgefsteeves) June 3, 2020

Gleason’s Pencil Town co-star George Steeves also paid tribute to her following her death. The actor said it was an “honor” to work with Gleason on what would become her final film.