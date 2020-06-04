George Floyd Had Coronavirus, But Autopsy Shows It Had No Role In His Death

George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died while in police custody, touching off protests against police brutality across the nation, has COVID-19 when he died. As CNN reports, an autopsy report was publicly released this week with Floyd’s family’s permission. It shows that he was infected but likely asymptomatic when he died.

Floyd originally tested positive for the disease in early April and again during the autopsy.

“Since… positivity for (Covid-19) can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent… positivity from previous infection,” the report said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the autopsy shows that Floyd died from asphyxiation caused by lack of blood flow to the brain.

The autopsy says that Floyd’s death was a homicide and likely died at the scene, where former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and by while restraining him for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officer that he couldn’t breathe before becoming unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene have been arrested. Chavin faces charges of second-degree murder, which could mean up to 40 years in prison. The other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, all face charges of abetting second-degree murder and also face up to 40 years in prison.

The autopsy also noted that Floyd had evidence of fentanyl, cannabis, morphine, and methamphetamine compounds in his body, but that they didn’t play a significant role in his death. The findings contradict those made by the county’s autopsy report, which says that while his death was the result of homicide, it was caused by cardiopulmonary arrest rather than asphyxiation.

“An independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family disagreed with the county’s conclusion, saying he died of ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure.’ It also said there was no evidence of heart disease, but added that pathologists didn’t have access to all of the samples from his body,” CNN reported.

Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus across the country. In Minnesota, where Floyd lived, 22 percent of COVID-19 cases were black, while black individuals make up 5.3 percent of the state’s population.

Nationwide, black Americans make up 13.4 percent of the population, but areas with a higher population of black people around for over half of all cases of COVID-19.