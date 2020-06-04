Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Toned Abs In Sports Bra And Blue Shorts For Upper Body Resistance Band Workout

Ainsley Rodriguez added a new at-home workout to her Instagram page on Thursday via a series of instructional videos. Ainsley used a resistance band in each clip and all of the exercises in the circuit were meant to target her upper body.

Dressed in a black sports bra and blue shorts, the Miami-based fitness model started the workout with a series of banded front raises. Ainsley started the workout with one end of a long blue resistance band stretched between the crooks of her knees. As she knelt, she crisscrossed the other end and raised it with straight arms.

Next, she stood up for a set of lateral raises. Standing with her feet shoulder-width apart with one end of the band beneath the soles of her sneakers, Ainsley wrapped the other end around her arms. As she leaned her torso slightly forward, she lifted and lowered the upper end of the band with her elbows turned outward.

In the third video of the series, Ainsley performed a set of double-arm rows. She sat on the floor for this one with her legs extended, again with the exercise band around the bottom of her feet. While holding her torso upright, she pulled its other end towards her chest.

Still sitting, she completed a set of bicep curls in the next clip. Keeping the band in the same position, she raised her knees and placed her elbows on them. With her torso tilted forward, she pulled the other end of the band towards her head.

In the final video of the series, Ainsley ended her upper body circuit with a set of rear delt raises. For this exercise, she anchored one end of the resistance band behind her back before she raised and lowered it with one arm stretched to the side.

In the caption, Ainsley suggested doing 12-25 reps of each move and to complete the workout four times in total.

She also advised that more slack on the band offers less resistance and vice versa. If the exercise feels too easy, one should hold the bands closer to the body to increase its difficulty level, Ainsley wrote.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it.

