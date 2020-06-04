Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In Skintight Blue Leggings

Angela revealed that yoga helps her stay "sane and calm."

Angela Simmons performed a lengthy yoga sequence in an Instagram video that she shared with her 6.6 million followers on Thursday. The footage of her outdoor workout was sped up so that viewers couldn’t follow along at home, but her fitness video still received rave reviews from her fans.

For her sweat session, Angela, 32, looked stylish and ready to stand out in a pair of skintight blue leggings. She paired her yoga pants with a gray tank top and a neon green waist trainer. Her entire ensemble hugged her every curve. Angela was showing off her voluptuous chest, trim midsection, round derriere, and shapely legs.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star wore her long, thick hair pulled up high in a loose bun. Her workout took place outside, where she had placed a bright orange exercise mat on the lawn. She chose a serene spot where the backdrop of her video consisted of trees and other greenery behind a stone retaining wall.

Angela began her yoga sequence by touching her toes and transitioning into the downward facing dog. She briefly bent one knee at time and peddled her feet before dropping into the plank position. She transitioned to the knee-up plank pose then back to downward dog before switching knees.

Up next, Angela executed the warrior I, warrior II, and side angle poses. While her legs were still spread wide apart, she did a forward bend and touched her toes. Angela then laid down on her stomach to do a cobra to child’s pose transition. This was followed by a few cow and cat stretches on her hands and knees. Next, Angela extended one arm and one leg out to perform the balancing table pose. She returned to the starting position and performed the stretch a few times before switching sides.

After Angela stood back up, she grabbed one ankle and leaned forward to perform the dancer’s pose. The stretch demonstrated her balance and flexibility. She then briefly stood in the tree pose before grabbing her toes and stretching one leg out to perform the extended hand-to-toe pose.

In the caption of her post, Angela wrote that doing yoga keeps her “sane and calm.” A few of her Instagram followers responded to her video by praising her skills and her work ethic.

“You got some moves,” read one response to her post.

“Love the energy,” another fan wrote.

However, other admirers were impressed with Angela’s workout for reasons unrelated to fitness.

“Go ahead and frame the part when you bent over,” one remark read.

Angela often uses Instagram to keep her fans updated on what she’s been doing to stay fit and healthy. She recently revealed that she has a Peloton bike that she can use to get a cardio workout in.