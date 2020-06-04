‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Showcases Body In Scalloped Bikini From Walmart

Jenelle Evans was having some fun in the sun while clad in a scalloped bikini from Walmart. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share a few clips of herself in the sexy two-piece set.

The first upload in her stories captured the reality star having fun in the pool. Her selfie-style video was snapped in her backyard and saw her soaking up the sun. Jenelle was partially submerged underwater and appeared to be having a blast lip-syncing to a track that was playing in the background. She panned the camera around her gorgeous tree-lined backyard before eventually filming her son, Kaiser, who was lying on a duck float and bopping to the music.

The next clip showed Jenelle on the same yellow raft that her son was seen lounging on in the prior video. She was lip-syncing along to music again as she floated around the pool and worked on her tan. It looked to be a gorgeous day, and sunlight was spilling over her figure. Jenelle covered her eyes with a pair of chic silver-rimmed aviators that boasted brown lenses. She pointed to the camera while she sang along to the lyrics and gave a glimpse of her tatted arms. In the pool shots, she wore her brunette tresses slicked back in a high bun.

Jenelle showed off her figure in a bikini top with thick straps and that possessed an orange hue. The fabric appeared to be textured. The trim was surrounded with scalloped edges that gave the piece a flirty vibe. The video also showcased a teasing glimpse of her abs while its scooping neckline flaunted her ample bust.

She proved she is a fun mom while rocking out to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which was playing TikTok-style before she jumped into the pool with her son. After taking the plunge, the reality star shared a few more details about her swimwear with her fans.

“So I’m getting a lot of DM’s right now. Where did you get that bathing suit?” the reality star shared with fans. “Walmart, baby! Just Walmart. I was walking past it, wanted it. Size medium. Love it, isn’t it cute?”

In that particular clip, Jenelle wore her long, brunette tresses down, with a few natural curls to add some volume. She appeared to be makeup-free for her day at the pool, letting her natural beauty shine through. The remainder of her stories for that day included a few clips from different TikTok accounts.