‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Gives Steve Advice, Lani & Eli Share Exciting News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, June 4, 2020 reveal that there will be a mix of emotional heartfelt moments and some big drama as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) be a source of support for his brother Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Jack will give Steve advice on what to do about the situation with his ex-wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). As viewers already know, Steve had planned to tell Kayla that he wanted to get back together. He was going to fight for their relationship despite the fact that Kayla was already dating Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

However, just moments before he planned to tell Kayla everything and lay his heart on the line, he walked in on Justin on his knees asking Kayla to be his wife.

Steve is now devastated that he may lose the love of his life forever due to his own stubborn ways. However, Jack will try to offer some help, and likely advise Steve to continue to pursue Kayla and allow her to make her own choice about which man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) have plenty of good news to share with their loved ones. The duo have recently gotten engaged themselves, and found out that they are pregnant.

On Thursday, the couple will tell Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), as well as Eli’s grandmother Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) all of their exciting news. Their family will be thrilled for them. However, Lani will continue to worry about her pregnancy after what happened to her first child, David Abraham, who died at birth.

Elsewhere in Salem, Zoey will get into a fight with her devious father, Orpheus. The two will likely disagree about how to proceed when it comes to Evan’s son, David.

All the while, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will go to bat for her ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), who is currently fighting for custody of little David. Hope will be in Rafe’s corner as he tries to win the right to raise David, the little boy whom he has been caring for nearly all of his life.

It seems that Days of Our Lives is building towards a dramatic Friday cliffhanger that will give fans something to talk about over the weekend.