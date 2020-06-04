Ben Higgins And Ashley Iaconetti Clarify Their Reasoning For Calling Out Hannah Brown For Using The N-Word

'My hope is that we turn to forgiving, loving, accepting Hannah but recognizing what she did was wrong,' said Ben Higgins.

During Wednesday, June 3rd’s episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti clarified their reasoning for calling out former Bachelorette Hannah Brown for her use of the N-word during an Instagram live session. They discussed some of the backlash they received and explained how they feel now, according to US Weekly.

The Instagram live session in question took place last month. Brown could be heard using the N-word while attempting to remember the lyrics to the popular song by DaBaby, Rockstar. She apologized in a written statement but was criticized by social media users and fellow members of Bachelor nation who felt her apology was inadequate. Higgins and Iaconetti were among them.

“Hannah says the N-word, and then Hannah disappears, doesn’t say anything. Like, she’s gone. And we get criticism on this podcast because we said that Hannah was wrong for what she did. That’s about where we left it,” Higgins recalled.

Iaconneti noted that the criticism they received “wasn’t that bad but there were people out there.” She clarified that while they called out Brown for her mistake, they “never insinuated canceling her.”

“My hope is that we turn to forgiving, loving, accepting Hannah but recognizing what she did was wrong. What she said was wrong,” Higgins continued.

He explained that Brown had done wrong initially when she tried to blame her mistake on her brother. She did not take immediate responsibility. However, since then, Brown has appeared to be trying to right her wrongs. On May 30, Brown came out with a second apology, this time a video message that she shared to Instagram. It was in this video that she took full responsibility for using the derogatory term and explained that she was learning more about the topic of racism in order to avoid ever hurting anyone else.

It is this apology that Higgins commended and that he hopes others are willing to listen to.

“I hope we can hear what Hannah says and hey, she has a lot to learn, but she’s not saying she was all right,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown’s second apology was received well for the most part and was viewed more than 2 million times. In the video, Brown admitted that she had been hesitant to post it due to everything that is going on right now due to the unjust death of George Floyd. However, she has learned a lot during this time and fully intends to do better.