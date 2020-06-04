Sarah Houchens Flaunt Derrière In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Sarah Houchens took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure on Thursday. The model looked casual and sexy as she posed in her home wearing a t-shirt and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

The model looked comfy in the update, which consisted of three mirror selfies that featured her modeling the outfit. She appeared to be in her living room as a television was visible beside her. She wore a light beige t-shirt with “stay wild” written across the front in colorful letters. Her bottoms were a classic bikini style in black.

Sarah flashed her bare tummy in the first picture, which captured her from the front. She held up one side of her t-shirt with one hand as she arched her back and showed off her hourglass shape. Her toned thighs were also on display.

In the second image, Sarah gave her followers a nice look at her rear end. She stood with her perky booty aimed at the mirror with one leg forward and one hip to the side. She was still holding her shirt up, showing off her flat abs as she turned to snap the picture.

The last photo was similar to the first in that it captured Sarah from the front as she lifted her shirt to show off her chiseled abs. She arched her back, showing off the sexy curve of her cheeks.

Sarah styled her hair parted on the side and straightened. She looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a skin-smoothing foundation and mascara on her lashes. She also appeared to be wearing a pink shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Sarah left an inspiring message.

Dozens of her fans took a moment to let her know what they thought of the snaps. Unsurprisingly, most of them loved seeing her in the outfit.

“You are so beautiful. i admire you amazing beauty. You are wonderful like a flower,” gushed one admirer.

“Physically I don’t think it is possible for you to get any better,” another comment read.

“Your body is out of this world,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I surely appreciate your efforts,” quipped a third follower.

As she approaches 1 million followers, Sarah seems to know just what her admirers like to see. Most of the time that includes plenty of skin, like she showed in a snap that featured her wearing a revealing turquoise bikini while standing on her balcony.