Jedediah Bila Reflects On Her Big Move: ‘Time For A New Adventure’

Fox News host Jedediah Bila reflected on her life and looking ahead in a new location via a touching Instagram share. The newswoman recalled her many years as a resident of New York City and some of the most important and life-changing moments she had experienced over the years. In the caption, Jedediah stated it was “Time for a new adventure.”

In the social media post, Jedediah held up her tiny dog, Daisy, and looked into her eyes as she stood among many boxes. The Fox & Friends co-host wore casual clothing in the image. She wore a red t-shirt and long, black pants. She appeared to have on no makeup, and her hair was worn atop her head in a messy bun.

The apartment she left behind was where she and husband Jeremy Scher lived for the past several years. She brought son Hartley Luca from the hospital to that home in 2019. It was also where she and Jeremy battled coronavirus infections in April.

The newswoman noted in the comments section that she moved from her hometown of Staten Island, New York to Manhattan at the age of 21 to attend graduate school at Columbia University. Jedediah is also an alumnus of Wagner College. In the caption, she shared her experiences as a resident of the city, including her many jobs prior to her career on television — including work as a waitress and teacher.

In the comments section of the post, which has been liked 4,600 times and counting, Jedediah’s followers wished her the best of luck on her new journey.

“Blessings to you, sounds like the right decision,” remarked one follower of the former The View host.

“I knew you would move as soon as you all had the virus and plus the baby…no surprise I imagine that many of you are leaving the city….as would I,” said a second fan.

“Congratulations and godspeed on your new adventure!” stated a third user.

“I wish you much happiness in your new home with your beautiful family!” said a fourth person.

Jedediah did not disclose where her family would be moving, although many of her followers asked the television personality directly where she would be relocating.

Prior to her work as a correspondent on Fox & Friends, Jedediah spent 11 months on The View and left the show in 2017. At that time, she co-hosted alongside panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris, and Sara Haines.