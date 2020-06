Dasha Mart Puts On Leggy Display In A Strappy White Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Dasha Mart took to her Instagram page just moments ago to share a new set of snaps that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included two stunning shots of the Russian model putting on a leggy display in a strappy white dress that fit like a glove.

The photos were snapped in the Miami Design District, per the post’s geotag, where Dasha appeared to be enjoying a bit of retail therapy and window shopping. She sat on the edge of a round seating area, resting one hand flat on the white concrete as she leaned slight to the side. Behind her was the storefront of a Cartier boutique — possibly her next stop after the photoshoot.

Dasha was dressed to impress for her day out on the town, opting for a glamorous bodycon dress from the Polish brand Exclusivve Butik that perfectly suited her phenomenal figure. The number clung tight to her curves and hit just above her knees, offering a good look at the model’s long, lean legs that were stretched out in front of her.

Dasha’s dress also boasted a sweetheart neckline that fell low on her chest to showcase her ample bust. Two sexy cut-outs fell underneath its lace-adorned cups on both sides of her torso, teasing a glimpse of her flat midsection as well. A set of thick, bedazzled straps crisscrossed over her decolletage to give the garment an edgy vibe while also highlighting the model’s toned arms and shoulders.

The model completed her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted stilettos, shimmering earrings, and a silver bangle bracelet. She also carried a PVC statement bag with a bright orange paint spill design that offered a pop of color to her otherwise monochromatic ensemble. Her honey0blond tresses were straightened and perfectly parted in the middle, and her striking features were accentuated with a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include a peach lipstick, blush, black eyeliner, and mascara.

The double-pic update quickly proved to be a hit with many of Dasha’s 1.9 million followers on the social media platform. It has racked up nearly 5,000 likes in less than one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another user said that Dasha was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“This dress is everything,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous shot!” added a fourth admirer.

Dasha seems to impress her fans no matter what she is wearing. Just yesterday, she tantalized them again with another set of snaps that captured her spending a day on the beach in a bedazzled pink bikini. That look fared extremely well, amassing over 25,000 likes and 580 comments to date.