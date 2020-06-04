Munroe Bergdorf Called Out L’Oréal Paris Over Its Post Supporting Black Lives Matter

Model Munroe Bergdorf has criticized L’Oréal Paris over its support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As protests continue in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, many brands are showing their support on social media. L’Oréal Paris posted a message to its Instagram account, sharing their support of Black Lives Matter, but Munroe took the company to task.

On June 1, the beauty brand company shared an image to Instagram that was an entirely black background and had white letters to give their message of support to the protesters. The company addressed that “speaking out” was “worth it,” and their logo appeared at the bottom in the center.

In the caption of the post, the company said they “stand in solidarity” and are “against injustice of any kind.” L’Oréal Paris then wrote that they were committed to work with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and to support the fight for justice for the death of George Floyd.

While the company received a lot of praise in the comments section of its post, Monroe felt differently and shared her story on her own Instagram account.

Munroe shared a screenshot of the same graphic image the beauty company shared, but offered her perspective to the story.

First, the model asked fans to “excuse” her language and then claimed L’Oréal Paris “dropped” the model from a campaign back in 2017. She goes on to say that the company fired her because she had spoken out at the time over white supremacy and racism.

L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her. — L'Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) September 1, 2017

She continued to say that the company didn’t give a “second thought” to let her go over the incident and accused the company of allowing her to be “torn apart” by the press because the company wasn’t comfortable talking about the issue. She claimed the company tried to get her to “incriminate” herself by “paring” her up with lawyers she called “shady.” Munroe continued in her post to say that she hadn’t done anything wrong and that she was fired for speaking out.

“Racist snakes,” Munroe added. She then dropped a few more expletives before asking the company where support was for her back in 2017 when she spoke out—asked why they didn’t offer her an apology at the time or any duration after.

“I’m disgusted and writing this in floods of tears and shaking,” she wrote, calling the whole thing “gaslighting.”

She ended her post with a plea to her fans, saying if the public cared about the Black Lives Movement and herself, not to let L’Oréal Paris “get away with this.”

Support flooded in for the model accumulating more than 100,000 likes on her call out and more than 2500 comments.

In a secondary post, Munroe called the company out again for not responding to her initial story.

According to The Root, L’Oréal Paris has yet to issue a public response or an apology to Munroe.