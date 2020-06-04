Valentina Ferragni Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Tiny Black Bikini

Valentina Ferragni took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 3, to share a sexy update with her 3.3 million followers. She flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand.

Valentina was enjoying the sunny day at a four-star hotel named Il Sole di Ranco. The hotel was located in Lombardy, Italy. In the snap, she lounged on a white towel placed over a thin mattress on the grass. She bent her knees, tucking one leg under her body. She leaned to the side, using both of her hands as support. She raised her chin as she looked into the camera and gave a close-lip smile. The warm sunshine illuminated her curves and made her skin glow. Some lush greenery and a stunning view of a mountain comprised her background.

The 27-year-old rocked a sexy bikini that showcased her tantalizing body. The bandeau-style top featured padded cups that hardly contained her breasts. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The thick straps that provided support went over her shoulders, emphasizing her lean arms.

She sported a pair of teeny bottoms that had a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. Although her arm blocked some view of her stomach, some fans still went crazy over her flat tummy. Some expressed their thoughts in the comments. The high-cut accentuated her hips and helped elongate her legs.

The Italian model accessorized with a thin necklace, a gold bangle, and a pair of dangling earrings. She wore her blond hair down and seemingly blow-dried. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include a beige foundation, defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and black mascara. She also appeared to wear a hint of blush and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption, she revealed that the picture was taken on Tuesday, and added several emoji.

Like a lot of Valentina’s social media shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 238,000 likes and over 900 comments. Valentina’s avid admirers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to give her compliments. Some others raved about her incredibly toned physique, while a few followers opted to express their feelings by dropping a combination emoji.

“You look so beautiful in this pic! Please know that you are my favorite Ferragni,” a fan wrote.

“Beautiful place, but you look even prettier. I love the improvements. Keep up the good work,” added another admirer.