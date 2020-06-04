Amazon Offers Temporary ‘Backup’ Child Care Benefit

In an attempt to help employees balance home-work life amid the coronavirus, Amazon has offered its workers a temporary “backup” child care benefit.

Announced June 2, Amazon agreed to provide extra benefits after several employees had called for the company to do more for their workers. According to CNBC, starting June 2 through October 2, every one of Amazon’s 650,000 full and part-time US employees will have access to 10 days of an emergency backup child or adult care that is subsidized. The offer is extended to all Amazon employees, as well as those who work for Whole Foods.

Amazon was pressured by more than 1800 workers to step up and do more for the workers who are juggling kids at home. The company provided backup child care as a result of the challenges that are experienced during the pandemic crisis, the company told the news outlet.

In a press release posted to Amazon’s blog, the company outlined its decision to offer the new temporary benefit. The company mentioned that they had heard from their employees that they were having challenges meeting the needs of both work and those in their care – both children and those requiring adult elder care.

Amazon Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Beth Galetti, said in a statement that the new option would be an addition to the current benefits the company offers to its staff.

The company said that it would be using Care.com, a company that that helps families find child care, senior care, and special needs care for their loved ones. The use of Care.com will afford Amazon’s workers the ability to request backup child care online or through the company’s official app.

According to the details of the new child care benefit, Amazon will cover more than 90 percent of the cost of the child care service. Employees will be required to pay a small co-pay of $25 per day for any in-center service, or $5 per hour for any in-home adult or child care. The company said they are allotting 10 full days per employee with the subsidized benefit.

Amazon said it would invest “several million dollars” over the next few months to extend this relief to its workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon was very upfront in acknowledging its new benefit was a direct result of hearing feedback and concerns from their employees – specifically a group of mothers who called themselves “Momazonians”—or moms who work at Amazon.

“They told us that helping them access affordable quality childcare was a top priority for families during this time,” the company wrote in its blog.

As previously reported, Amazon has been criticized over how they handled workers who were battling coronavirus.