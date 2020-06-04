WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Has No Intention Of Giving Former World Champion Another Title Run

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 because the fans were loud in their support for the superstar. His push was the result of organic crowd support, and he was one of the most popular superstars in the company at the time. However, he was squashed by Brock Lesnar on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown last October and never received a rematch for the title. According to a new report, that’s because the company has no plans to push him again.

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, Kingston seems set to remain a member of the tag team division for the foreseeable future. His World Championship run appears to be a one and done affair, but that was reportedly the plan from the beginning.

“Even while Kofi Kingston was the WWE Champion, there were no plans to give him a second reign. There were no plans to keep him in the main event after he lost that title, and that’s exactly what happened. The second he lost that belt, it was over. It is and is a crying shame to take someone that talented and drop him off the face of the earth.”

Colohue also noted how Kingston was a big draw throughout his run with the title. He also mentioned how the New Stable has always been popular with the WWE Universe, which makes the company’s lack of interest in capitalizing on Kingston’s allure quite fascinating.

It’s unknown why WWE management has lost interest in Kingston as a main event star, but it’s worth noting that they didn’t plan to push him as one in the first place. His push began after he was brought in as an Elimination Chamber replacement for an injured Ali, and no one expected Kingston’s popularity to skyrocket as a result.

The superstar’s title loss was also poorly-received. In addition to the quick manner in which he lost the championship, some fans weren’t happy to see the title put on a part-time superstar. Kingston was presented as a fighting champion who brought prestige to the title. Lesnar, on the other hand, has held several World Championships, and his defences have been sporadic during his reigns, which some fans and pundits believe has tainted the title.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kingston opened up about his disappointment regarding the loss last year. According to the superstar, he felt disheartened to lose the title so quickly on the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX.