Gemma Atkinson Flaunts Her Physique In A Sports Bra And Pajama Pants With An Awkward Sweat Stain

Gemma revealed why working out in her pajama bottoms was a "huge" mistake.

Gemma Atkinson found out the hard way that some pajama pants aren’t suitable for working out in. On Thursday, the 35-year-old former Hollyoaks star took to Instagram to show off her unusual workout wear and the awkward issue that it caused.

Like many of her fellow British fitness enthusiasts, Gemma has been exercising at home a lot these days. One benefit of sweating it out in her own abode is that she can wear whatever she likes. However, when she tried to work out in a pair of pajama pants, one specific area of her body ended up sweating a little too much.

Gemma’s Instagram video began with a shot of the Strictly Come Dancing star from the waist up. She wore a black sports bra that looked like it provided plenty of support for her ample assets. The garment had a scoop neck and underwire cups. The top also featured white trim around the neckline, shoulder straps, and bust band.

Gemma’s only visible accessories were a gold medallion necklace and a bangle bracelet. Her blond hair was pulled back, and it didn’t look like she was wearing any makeup. Her flawless skin was glistening with sweat. Her video was shot inside her home gym, where she’d obviously been working hard.

“Hi guys. So I trained in my pajamas today, because I thought I’d be comfy,” Gemma said. “And I’ve got my bra on obviously, but I trained in my PJs. Big mistake. Big. Huge.”

As Gemma spoke, she backed away from the camera. This put her toned abs on full display, and it also revealed that the crotch of her pants was soaked with sweat. The pajama bottoms looked sporty with their heather gray coloring, snug fit, and drawstring waistband. However, the ribbed material they were constructed out of clearly wasn’t breathable or designed to dry quickly.

“Don’t train in pajamas in the gym, unless you’re at home,” Gemma advised her viewers.

The Emmerdale star’s fitness faux pas was a big hit with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. The crying-laughing emoji was a popular response to her video, but her fans also had plenty to say about it.

“Girl! The struggle is real!” read one response to her post.

“Haha! At least your not in public Gemma,” another fan wrote.

“Was this meant to sound like Vivian out of Pretty Woman cause that’s how I read it,” a third commenter remarked.

Gemma’s fit physique also received a flood of praise. As reported by Hello! Magazine, the actress gave birth to her daughter Mia last July. She said that she didn’t immediately jump back into her fitness routine after giving birth, revealing that it was 15 weeks before she began walking again.