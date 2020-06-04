Swedish Model Monica Huldt Flashes Her Curves In A Cheeky Red Bikini

Monica Huldt showcased her phenomenal figure in yet another scanty bikini in her latest Instagram share. The image hit her page on Wednesday afternoon and has since been showered with love from her thousands of fans.

The racy shot was snapped in Santa Monica, California, per the upload’s geotag, and captured Monica standing outside on a beautiful day. A slew of trees and bushes covered in vibrant red leaves made up the scene around her, a gorgeous contrast against the near-cloudless blue sky. A Papasan chair hung from one of the branches behind her, as well as a purple hammock.

Monica posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to stare at the camera with an alluring gaze. She looked smoking hot as she showed some skin in a revealing red bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The swimwear look included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned shoulders and back. Its triangle cups only provided partial coverage to the model’s ample chest, resulting in an eyeful of underboob that nearly spilled out of the piece entirely.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set boasted a flattering ruched detail and daringly cheeky cut that left Monica’s perky booty almost completely bare. It had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The Swedish bombshell did not add any accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her bodacious physique. She ran her fingers through her light blond tresses as worked the camera, which cascaded behind her back in loose waves. Monica also added a touch of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a nude lipstick, blush, and mascara.

Monica’s 660,000 Instagram followers certainly seemed enamored with the shot, with over 9,600 of them hitting the like button during its first 15 hours on her feed. Several flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her stunning display.

“You look fantastic,” one person wrote.

“So hot and beautiful,” quipped another admirer.

“Red is your color girl,” a third user remarked.

“Absolute perfection,” added a fourth fan.

This was the second of two sexy swimwear looks that Monica shared with her fans yesterday. In another snap shared earlier on Wednesday morning, the star was seen going for a dip in the pool in a skimpy yellow one-piece. That look proved to be a hit as well, racking up more than 6,500 likes and 123 comments.