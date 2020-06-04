Courtney Tailor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

Courtney Tailor looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share. In the sultry snap, the Playboy model posed by a pool wearing a white bikini that left little to the imagination while showing off all of her feminine curves.

The geotag for the photo indicated that the model was in Beverly Hills, California. She was beside the pool, and a lounge chair was visible behind her. The tops of trees could also be seen against the sky behind her.

Courtney’s two piece number was minuscule with clear plastic clear straps around her neck, back and sides, which made it appear smaller than it was. Tiny or not, she rocked the swimsuit as she struck an alluring pose on her knees.

Courtney faced the camera as she sat on her feet with her legs parted. She arched her back and pulled her hair with one hand as she tiled her head back. With her lips parted, she wore a seductive expression on her face. The pose flaunted just about every inch of her fit physique. The bikini top came dangerously close to exposing her nipples as she showed off her voluptuous chest. The straps of her bikini bottoms dug into her skin, drawing the eye to her curvy hips. A belly piercing called attention to her flat tummy. Courtney’s hourglass shape and toned thighs are also on display as her bronze skin popped against the white fabric.

Because of her pose, it was impossible to see just how Courtney styled her hair. That being said, it appeared to be styled loose as she tugged on it. As for her makeup, she appeared to be wearing a skin-smoothing foundation. She also wore a coat of mascara and a dusting of blush on her cheeks. The model also looked to be wearing a nude shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Courtney invited her fans to check out her subscription site.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to rave over the tantalizing picture.

“Wowww pic of the day… sexiness to the max… hot hot hot,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Good morning to the most cute and hot woman,” a second comment read.

“Holy macaroni. That’s just beyond hot,” quipped a third admirer.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning and beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Courtney is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media. From sexy bikinis to lingerie, she seems to know exactly what her fans love to see.